‘Don’t pap me ever’: Mouni Roy asks paparazzi to stop photographing her, deletes post later

Actor Mouni Roy has found herself at the centre of social media attention after a video of her confronting paparazzi in Mumbai went viral. The actor, who appeared visibly upset while being photographed, later took to Instagram Stories with a heartfelt request, asking photographers to stop covering her public appearances.

In the now-deleted post, Mouni clarified that she had not invited photographers to click her pictures and urged them not to photograph her in the future. She stressed that if she is spotted by paparazzi again, it should not be assumed that she had called them. The actress also maintained that her request came with “love and respect,” while making it clear that she no longer wished to be photographed.

The post read, “Don’t pap me ever pl. I have not called you guys for long enough. Promise to love and respect you but not call you. Please never come for me ever. Would be grateful. So next time anyone sees me papped I haven’t called them. Don’t want you to pap me ever at all. Just stop please. please. Ever again. All my love and respect.”

See the post here:

#MouniRoy angry at paps 🤬 She then posted on her story:

“Don’t pap me ever pl. i have not called you guys for long enough. Promise to love and respect you but not call you. Please never come for me ever. Would be grateful. So next time anyone sees me papped I haven’t called… pic.twitter.com/6473sE8vNj — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 15, 2026

Her post came shortly after videos from the Mumbai outing began circulating online, with many users debating whether celebrities should have greater control over paparazzi coverage. While some supported Mouni’s desire for privacy, others questioned the timing and tone of her message, leading to mixed reactions across social media.

However, within hours of sharing the message, Mouni deleted the Instagram Story, further fueling speculation online.

Mouni shares photos with Subhashree Ganguly

Meanwhile, Mouni shared a post dedicated to her close friend and Bengali cinema star Subhashree Ganguly. She posted a series of photographs featuring the duo embracing each other, with the pictures quickly winning over social media users, who praised their enduring friendship and affection for one another.

The photos captured Mouni and Subhashree sharing a warm hug and smiling together, reflecting their strong bond. Alongside the images, Mouni penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to her friend. “Grateful for her. Asked her to come. She booked in 10 minutes and left her home and kids & came in the moment rn x,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Responding to the post, Subhashree affectionately commented, “I love you my mon.”

The heartwarming exchange sparked a flood of reactions online, with fans calling them the ultimate “Bengali beauties” and applauding their genuine friendship.

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Mouni Roy has also been in the news ever since she announced her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. On May 14, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their split after weeks of speculation.