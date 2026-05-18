Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar dismisses infidelity, alimony rumours amid separation

Days after Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar shared a joint statement announcing their separation after four years of marriage, several theories around their split began surfacing online, with reports claiming that the actress had demanded alimony, among other allegations. Now, Suraj Nambiar has taken to his official Instagram Stories to set the record straight and call out those attempting to malign the situation.

In the note, he wrote, “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

The note further read, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

Suraj Nambiar Instagtam Stoties Suraj Nambiar Instagtam Stoties

He also slammed sections of the media for fabricating stories around their separation. “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do. Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he added.

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On May 14, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar took to Instagram to share a joint statement announcing their divorce. The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.”

It further added, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met in 2018 during a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. At the time, Suraj had reportedly spent several years abroad and was unaware of Mouni’s popularity as an actress. What began as a chance meeting soon turned into a strong relationship. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in January 2022.