Mouni Roy is celebrating husband Suraj Nambiar’s birthday, see adorable photos

Television star and Hindi film actor Mouni Roy is celebrating the birthday of her husband Suraj Nambiar today. The actor recently shared a bunch of photos on social media, where she was seen adorned in a white slip dress.
“Happy birthday, the shining 🌟 of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can’t wait to spend an eternity tog…My err’ything, the best part of me..Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality (sic),” read the caption of the images.
The night before, the actor had apparently thrown a big bash to celebrate her partner’s birthday, which was attended by a host of well-known faces, including the likes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair, actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami, Mandira Bedi, along with some other girlfriends of Mouni.
After dating for some time, Mouni Roy had tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa, in January this year. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.
On the work front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Brahmastra releases in cinemas on September 9.
Mouni Roy was first seen in the Bollywood film Run, starring Abhishek Bachchan, in a special appearance. Her first movie as a leading lady was in 2018 release Gold, where she played a Bengali woman alongside lead star Akshay Kumar. She has also featured in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.
