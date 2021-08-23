Mouni Roy has the warmest birthday wish for Pratik Utekar: ‘You’re a very special human’

Mouni Roy on Monday penned a long note on Instagram for choreographer and close friend Pratik Utekar on his birthday. Mouni shared three videos of herself and Pratik, including a clip where they are rehearsing on the song “Aithe Aa” from Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat.

Mouni described how Pratik has matured over the years, and so has their bond. The note read, “From being the clueless lil boy to becoming the professional you are today; from being a emotional wreck to the calm mind you have today. From being my doll to teaching me how to dance contemporary, to all the time we spent dancing chatting eating at the rehearsal halls and cafes and home, dancing on roads all over; you are a very special human, P.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

“Happy happiest birthday my dearest @pratikutekar.official love you sooo much & I wish for all your dreams to come true. PS had saved this random rehearsal video for your birthday,” Mouni concluded.

Overwhelmed with the birthday wish, Pratik Utekar wrote in the comment section, “Oh My God. This is too beautiful! You are my treasure for life. Blessed to have a friend like u in my life. Love u to the moun and back.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Bollywood film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Dimple Kapadia.