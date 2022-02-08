Mouni Roy enjoys snowmobile ride with husband Suraj Nambiar, grooves to ‘Yeh Haseen Vadiyan’. Watch

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are spending quality time together on their honeymoon in Kashmir. After treating fans to some breath-taking photos of herself, Mouni shared a video of herself having fun amidst the snow-capped mountains. The video shows Mouni enjoying snowmobile ride with husband Suraj and enjoying the gorgeous view. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside.” The video received a lot of love from her fans. “Beautiful,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Very nice and amazing place.”

Before heading for their honeymoon, Mouni and Suraj paid a visit to Mandira Bedi. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mouni described how Mandira was “hard to find.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

“My friends are one of my life’s greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends,” she wrote.

She continued, “This one was hard to find, but it ll last a lifetime.. my dearest M thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry & dance the night away… you go beyond to make everything perfect…loved every sec of every minute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In response to Mouni’s post, Mandira wrote, “Oh Mon…. All I can say is Oh Mon.. love you so so much!!!”

Mandira was one of the guests at Mouni’s wedding, which took place in Goa on January 27. The wedding was a private affair with Mouni and Suraj’s friends and family in presence.