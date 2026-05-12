Amid Mouni Roy divorce rumours, Suraj Nambiar deactivates Instagram; Disha Patani unfollows him

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have sparked speculation online after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, Suraj also deleted his Instagram account, adding to the buzz surrounding the couple’s relationship.

While Mouni has unfollowed Suraj, she continues to keep photos from their wedding, honeymoon, and even a few posts featuring him from 2024 on her Instagram profile. Reports also claimed that before deleting his account, Suraj had removed several pictures with Mouni from his page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

When SCREEN reached out to Mouni Roy’s team regarding the ongoing divorce rumours, the response was brief. A representative said, “Getting back on this.”

Disha Patani’s unfollow fuels more speculation

Actor Disha Patani, who shares a close friendship with Mouni Roy, had also reportedly unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram before he deleted his account. Over the years, Disha and Mouni have often shared pictures from vacations, dinner outings, and girls’ trips on social media.

ALSO READ: Madhavan gave no free time to son Vedant till he was 15: ‘I learnt this rule at a wild Canadian town’

Couple’s last public outing

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities in Udaipur earlier this January. The couple was later spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside Disha Patani while returning from the celebrations.

What caught the attention of social media users, however, was that Disha was seen walking alongside Suraj, while Mouni made her way separately as paparazzi gathered around her for photographs.

Story continues below this ad

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s love story

According to reports, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met through mutual friends during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai in 2019. Over time, the two reportedly grew close, although they largely kept their relationship away from the public eye in the initial phase.

Speculation around their romance gained momentum during the pandemic when Mouni began spending considerable time in Dubai. The couple eventually got married in Goa in January 2022.

Sharing pictures from the wedding festivities at the time, Mouni had written, “I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science before joining his father’s business in Dubai. He also reportedly works as a strategic advisor for several firms.

Story continues below this ad

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy remains one of the most recognisable faces in Indian television. Over the years, she has appeared in popular shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and Naagin. She has also featured in reality shows including Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. On the film front, she has appeared in movies like Gold, Made in China, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.