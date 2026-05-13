‘Don’t publish false narratives’: Mouni Roy asks for privacy amid divorce buzz with Suraj Nambiar

Rumours surrounding Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have been making headlines over the past two days, with several reports speculating that the couple’s marriage has hit a rough patch. Some unverified claims even suggested that the two are already separated and living apart. Amid the growing chatter online, Mouni has now urged people to stop spreading false narratives about her personal life.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, the actor shared a brief note requesting privacy. “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji. SCREEN had reached out to Mouni’s team regarding the speculation on Tuesday. While the team had dismissed it first, they later refused comment.

Mouni and Suraj unfollowed each other

Speculation around the couple’s relationship intensified after social media users noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after the discussion gained momentum online, Suraj reportedly deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Reports also claimed that Disha Patani, who shares a close friendship with Mouni, had unfollowed Suraj before his account disappeared from the platform. Over the years, Mouni and Disha have frequently shared glimpses of their vacations, dinner outings and girls’ trips on social media, often drawing attention from fans.

ALSO READ: Madhavan gave no free time to son Vedant till he was 15: ‘I learnt this rule at a wild Canadian town’

Mouni’s post for her friend

Earlier in the day, Mouni also shared a message for her friend and producer Rooplai Kadyan. To wish Roopali on her birthday, Mouni shared photos with her and wrote, “My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, Witt, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much i love you and you already know that. You are a witch though 🤩”. The photos showed both of them spending quality time together over the years and also had other friends and family members.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s relationship

Mouni Roy first met Suraj Nambiar through common friends during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019. While the two largely kept their relationship private in the beginning, rumours about their romance started gaining attention during the pandemic, when Mouni spent a significant amount of time in Dubai.

Story continues below this ad

The couple eventually tied the knot in Goa on January 27, 2022, in ceremonies that blended Bengali and Malayali traditions. Sharing photos from the wedding at the time, Mouni wrote, “I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. As per his LinkedIn profile, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science before joining his family business in Dubai. He has also reportedly worked as a strategic advisor for multiple firms.