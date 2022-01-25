Mouni Roy confirms she’s getting married, thanks paparazzi for their wishes. Watch

After days of speculation, Mouni Roy appears to have finally confirmed her impending wedding. The actor, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said “thank you”.

Mouni Roy is reportedly set to marry her long-time-boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The two are said to be dating since 2019. Mouni’s industry friends and family members have already received their invites for the wedding, but have been asked to keep the event hush-hush, reports said.

The venue for the winter afternoon beach ceremony is near North Goa’s Vagator beach. Mouni and Suraj, who continue to remain tight-lipped about their relationship, will reportedly throw a lavish post wedding parry on January 28. Mouni already celebrated her bachelorette party in Goa last month.

A source told HT earlier this month, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

Mouni’s Naagin 2 co-star and good friend Karenvir Bohra had recently expressed happiness for her wedding. “I got to know this amazing news and I am so happy for Mouni. I don’t think she ever worried and she just waited. They say that the love that you always seek will come to you at the right time and right place and with the right person. What’s meant to be will be, and it will be the love you always wanted. And it came true,” he told India Today

On the work front, Mouni is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.