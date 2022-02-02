Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed in emotional video from her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar last week. Ever since she has been sharing glimpses from the beautiful wedding that happened in Goa over a span of two days. Respecting both their cultures, Mouni and Suraj took their wedding vows in both Bengali and Malayalam style. On Wednesday, the Naagin actor took to Instagram to share a video from her Bengali wedding, that’s bound to leave you emotional.

The more than two-minute video opens with the footage of the bride and groom getting ready, and also the majestic venue. We soon get to see Mouni Roy twirling in her legenga, and good friend Mandira Bedi giving her a kiss as she gets ready to walk down to the mandap. Post the rituals, Mouni and Suraj share a fun moment as they try to put the garland on each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The video also gives emotional glimpse of Mouni Roy tearing on multiple occasions. There’s also a sweet moment where Suraj kisses her on the cheek and another one where she holds him tight while getting emotional. The video has the popular Lalon Bengali song “Milon hobe koto dine” and Bandish Bandit’s “Virah” which makes it magical.

Mouni Roy’s friends were also left emotional watching the video. Aashka Goradia, who was one of the guests at the wedding wrote, “Crying ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ sweet tears”, while Lauren Gottlieb added, “The tears got me 🥺😍.”

After dating each other for close to three years, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27. While sharing the first photos from her wedding, the actor had posted, “I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22.”