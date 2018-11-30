Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Naagin 3 continues to rule the chart. The Surbhi Jyoti-Anita Hassanandani starrer that recently saw the entry of Aly Goni has remained glued to the top slot. Falling far behind are Zee TV dailies Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. The top five shows in week 47 also include Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and RadhaKrishn. Reality series Indian Idol once again managed to garner big numbers. It stayed ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss 12. Coming to channels, Star Plus was back as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s