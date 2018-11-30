Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian TV shows: Reality series Indian Idol once again managed to garner big numbers. It stayed ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss 12.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Naagin 3 continues to rule the chart. The Surbhi Jyoti-Anita Hassanandani starrer that recently saw the entry of Aly Goni has remained glued to the top slot. Falling far behind are Zee TV dailies Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. The top five shows in week 47 also include Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and RadhaKrishn. Reality series Indian Idol once again managed to garner big numbers. It stayed ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss 12. Coming to channels, Star Plus was back as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9093
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7378
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6826
4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6529
5. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 6003
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5979
7. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5859
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5784
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5681
10. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5388
11. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Sony TV) – 5156
12. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5156
13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5153
14. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4840
15. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4755
16. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4666
17. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4602
18. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4375
19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4268
20. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4161

