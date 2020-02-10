Most watched Indian TV shows: Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4 top TRP chart

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) ratings for week 4, Kundali Bhagya is the most-watched Indian television show. Naagin 4 moved up a place to the second spot. It is followed by Choti Sarrdaarni and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
While Bigg Boss 13 maintained its position, The Kapil Sharma Show, Dance Plus and Indian Idol moved up a few slots on the list.
Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV and Zee TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8124
2. Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel (Colors) – 8015
3. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) – 7648
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony LIV) – 7053
5. Bigg Boss 13 (Colors) – 6931
6. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6752
7. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 6641
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6278
9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 6081
10. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5923
11. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus) – 5816
12. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (Star Plus) – 5513
13. Umang 2020 (Sony TV) – 5109
14. Dance Plus 5 (Star Plus) – 4625
15. Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story (Colors) – 4511
16. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4433
17. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (Star Plus) – 4161
18. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4089
19. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4036
20. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 3985
