Most watched Indian TV shows: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on top, The Kapil Sharma slips to 5th spot

Supernatural drama Naagin 2, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani, is back on track after a lull. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also raked in high numbers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 continues to rule the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 4 are here, and adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 continues to rule the TRP chart once again. Apart from thrilling tasks, the Rohit Shetty hosted show has also been riding high on drama and humour.

Following it close behind is the supernatural drama Naagin 2. The Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani starrer is back on track after a lull.

The child swap drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also raked in high numbers, as the daily stands at the third position.

Super Dancer 3 continues to keep the audience entertained with its power packed performances. The kids’ dance reality show, judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, is fourth on the list. On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show slipped down to the fifth place.

Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are now placed at the sixth and tenth place, respectively. Dance Plus 4 that will air its finale this weekend also finds a place at the bottom of the chart.

Coming to channels, Star Plus is back as the numero uno GEC. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s.

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) – 9463

2. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 8312

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7068

4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) – 6941

5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 6531

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6220

7. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 6195

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6039

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 6029

10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5665

11. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5511

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5259

13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5131

14. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5122

15. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4952

16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4596

17. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4391

18. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4361

19. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) – 4176

20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4108

