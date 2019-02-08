Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian TV shows: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 continues to top TRP chart

The Kapil Sharma Show, which had slipped down the chart last week, has moved up two spots to the third position.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has once again managed to top the TRP chart.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list for week 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has once again managed to top the TRP chart.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to rake in big numbers and took the second slot. Tujhse Hai Raabta is in the fourth place, followed by Kundali Bhagya.

While kids’ reality show Super Dancer 3 saw a decline, Dance Plus 4 is positioned at the bottom of the chart.

Coming to channels, Zee TV became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Star Plus and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

khatron ke khiladi

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) – 8267

Naagin-3

2. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 7757

sonam kapoor on the kapil sharma show

3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 7150

Tujhse Hai Raabta

4. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 7067

Kundali Bhagya

5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6314

Super Dancer Chapter 3

6. Super Dancer 3 (Sony TV) – 6109

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5936

RadhaKrishn

8. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5807

Kumkum Bhagya

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5802

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5413

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5401

Ishq Subhan Allah

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5394

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5136

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala Aakriti Sharma Mohit Malik

14. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 4866

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

15. Kasautii Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) – 4667

Nazar

16. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4321

Yeh Teri Galiyan

17. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) – 4192

Krishna Chali London

18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4131

Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat

19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 3996

Dance Plus 4 grand finale

20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 3819

