Most watched Indian TV shows: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 continues to top TRP chart

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) list for week 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has once again managed to top the TRP chart.
The Kapil Sharma Show, which had slipped down the chart last week, meanwhile, has moved up two spots to the third position.
Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to rake in big numbers and took the second slot. Tujhse Hai Raabta is in the fourth place, followed by Kundali Bhagya.
While kids’ reality show Super Dancer 3 saw a decline, Dance Plus 4 is positioned at the bottom of the chart.
Coming to channels, Zee TV became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Star Plus and Colors.
Note: All impressions in 000s
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) – 8267
2. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 7757
3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 7150
4. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 7067
5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6314
6. Super Dancer 3 (Sony TV) – 6109
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5936
8. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5807
9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5802
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5413
11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5401
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5394
13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5136
14. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 4866
15. Kasautii Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) – 4667
16. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4321
17. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) – 4192
18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4131
19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 3996
20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 3819