Most watched Indian TV shows: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 makes a smashing entry on TRP chart

Colors' reality adventure series Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 tops the TRP charts in the second week of January. It is followed closely by The Kapil Sharma Show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has roped in many popular faces, making it quite an interesting watch for the audience.

As per the ratings of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 became the most watched TV show in week 2 of 2019. The Rohit Shetty hosted reality adventure series has roped in many popular faces, making it quite an interesting watch for the audience.

Following close behind is the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episodes featuring Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail raked in huge numbers for Kapil Sharma.

Naagin 3 once again saw a dip and is placed at the number three position. The top five shows also include kids dancing reality show Super Dancer 3 and popular daily Kundali Bhagya.

While Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious project Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s numbers are dropping every week, Colors’ new drama Kesari Nandani, based on the film Dangal, is off to a slow start and is placed at the bottom of the list.

Coming to channels, Sony TV riding high on Super Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) – 9761

2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 9119

3. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 8998

4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) – 7407

5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6513

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6151

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6116

8. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5889

9. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5791

10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5780

11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5744

12. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5020

13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4840

14. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4761

15. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4526

16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4416

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4344

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4276

19. Kesari Nandan (Colors) – 4133

20. Muskaan (Star Bharat) – 4020

