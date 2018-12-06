Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 ends on a high note, Bigg Boss 12 out of TRP chartshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/most-watched-indian-tv-shows-kbc-10-bigg-boss-12-out-of-trp-charts-5481600/

Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 ends on a high note, Bigg Boss 12 out of TRP charts

While Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart, Indian Idol made a grand entry in the third place. Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala were also part of the top five shows.

kbc 10 final
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ended on a high note at the number seven position.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 48 are here. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ended on a high note at the number seven position. The grand finale saw the presence of filmmaker Anurag Basu and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. While Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart, Indian Idol made a grand entry in the third place. Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala were also part of the top five shows. While Dance Plus 4 stayed at the bottom of the list, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 made an exit from the chart. Coming to channels, Star Plus regained its numero uno place in the urban market. It’s followed by Zee TV, Sony TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin 3
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8110
Kundali Bhagya
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8-013
kapil sharma photos
3. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 7606
Kumkum Bhagya
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7586
Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
5. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 7267
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6640
KBC
7. Kaun Banega Crorepati Grand Finale (Sony TV) – 6336
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6322
RadhaKrishn
9. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) 6151
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5870
Tujhse Hai Raabta
11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5866
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
12. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5660
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
13. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5641
Manmohini
14. Manmohini (Zee TV) – 5426
Ishq Subhan Allah
15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5010
Nazar
16. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4750
Dance Plus 4
17. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4736
Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat
18. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4620
Ishqbaaaz
19. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4579
Ishq Mein Marjawan
20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4475

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android