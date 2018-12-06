Most watched Indian TV shows: KBC 10 ends on a high note, Bigg Boss 12 out of TRP charts

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 48 are here. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ended on a high note at the number seven position. The grand finale saw the presence of filmmaker Anurag Basu and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. While Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart, Indian Idol made a grand entry in the third place. Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala were also part of the top five shows. While Dance Plus 4 stayed at the bottom of the list, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 made an exit from the chart. Coming to channels, Star Plus regained its numero uno place in the urban market. It’s followed by Zee TV, Sony TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s