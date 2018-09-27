Most watched Indian TV shows: Bigg Boss 12 beats Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on TRP charts

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 beat Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 in the week 38 rating charts. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Bigg Boss 12 opened at the sixth place, while KBC 10 dropped down to the tenth position.
Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to rule over the top slot. Dance Deewane grand finale ended on a high note at the second place. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, riding high on Bigg Boss 12 success, Colors became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Sony TV and Zee TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App