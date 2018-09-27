Most watched Indian TV shows: Bigg Boss 12 beats Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on TRP charts

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 and Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 10 are among the most watched Indian shows. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 and Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 10 are among the most watched Indian shows.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 beat Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 in the week 38 rating charts. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Bigg Boss 12 opened at the sixth place, while KBC 10 dropped down to the tenth position.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to rule over the top slot. Dance Deewane grand finale ended on a high note at the second place. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, riding high on Bigg Boss 12 success, Colors became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Sony TV and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10158 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10158

2. Dance Deewane Grand Finale (Colors) – 7383 2. Dance Deewane Grand Finale (Colors) – 7383

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6468 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6468

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6065 4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6065

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 743 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 743

6. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 5724 6. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 5724

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5700 7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5700

8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5674 8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5674

9. Shakti-astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5467 9. Shakti-astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5467

10. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 5465 10. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 5465

11. Indian Idol – (Sony TV) – 5210 11. Indian Idol – (Sony TV) – 5210

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4852 12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4852

13. Udaan (Colors) – 4727 13. Udaan (Colors) – 4727

14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4522 14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4522

15. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4210 15. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4210

16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 3945 16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 3945

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 3943 17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 3943

18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3763 18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3763

19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3741 19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3741

20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3430 20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3430

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd