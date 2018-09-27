Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Most watched Indian TV shows: Bigg Boss 12 beats Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on TRP charts

Naagin 3 is on top of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings chart. Bigg Boss 12 and KBC 10 are among the top 10 shows.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: September 27, 2018 5:28:28 pm
salman khan bigg boss and amitabh bachchan KBC 10 Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 and Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 10 are among the most watched Indian shows.
Related News

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 beat Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 in the week 38 rating charts. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Bigg Boss 12 opened at the sixth place, while KBC 10 dropped down to the tenth position.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to rule over the top slot. Dance Deewane grand finale ended on a high note at the second place. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, riding high on Bigg Boss 12 success, Colors became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Sony TV and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Vishaka naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10158 dance deewane 2. Dance Deewane Grand Finale (Colors) – 7383 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6468 Kundali Bhagya 4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6065 bhavya gandhi, bhavya gandhi quits Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tappu quits, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah news, tappu, bhavya gandhi tappu, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors, bhavya gandhi leaves Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bhavya tappu Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tappu bhavya, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tappu actor quits, tappu actor quits, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahshow, bhavya gandhi actor, bhavya gandhi news, television news, entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainment 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 743 bigg boss 10 6. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 5724 Kumkum Bhagya 7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5700 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5674 Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9. Shakti-astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5467 Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV 10. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 5465 Indian Idol 11. Indian Idol – (Sony TV) – 5210 Ishq Subhan Allah 12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4852 Udaan 13. Udaan (Colors) – 4727 Krishna Chali London 14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4522 aladdin naam toh suna hoga 15. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4210 Qayamat Ki Raat 16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 3945 Nazar 17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 3943 Ishqbaaz 18. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) – 3763 Ishq Mein Marjawan 19. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3741 Aapke Aa Jane Se 20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3430

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement