Most watched Indian television shows: The Kapil Sharma Show opens with a bang

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 1 (2019) is here. Making a comeback after more than a year, The Kapil Sharma Show soared to the top of the TRP chart. The comedy show is placed at the second slot, behind the Star Screen Awards.
Super Dancer’s new season also made a mark in its launch week, as it ended at the third place.
Naagin 3, which had been ruling over the rating chart, saw a dip and holds the seventh place.
Kundali Bhagya and the finale week of Bigg Boss 12 are also part of the top five shows.
Coming to channels, Star Plus maintains its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s
1. Star Screen Awards 2019 (Star Plus) – 9109
2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 8123
3. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) – 7678
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6763
5. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 6245
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6118
7. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 6036
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5997
9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5701
10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5628
11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5608
12. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5542
13. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5282
14. Star Screen Awards 2019-Red Carpet (Star Plus) – 5245
15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4889
16. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4870
17. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4859
18. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4614
19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4515
20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4265