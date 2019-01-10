Most watched Indian television shows: The Kapil Sharma Show opens with a bang

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 1 (2019) is here. Making a comeback after more than a year, The Kapil Sharma Show soared to the top of the TRP chart. The comedy show is placed at the second slot, behind the Star Screen Awards.

Advertising

Super Dancer’s new season also made a mark in its launch week, as it ended at the third place.

Naagin 3, which had been ruling over the rating chart, saw a dip and holds the seventh place.

Kundali Bhagya and the finale week of Bigg Boss 12 are also part of the top five shows.

Advertising

Coming to channels, Star Plus maintains its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Star Screen Awards 2019 (Star Plus) – 9109

2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 8123

3. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) – 7678

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6763

5. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 6245

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6118

7. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 6036

8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5997

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5701

10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5628

11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5608

12. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5542

13. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5282

14. Star Screen Awards 2019-Red Carpet (Star Plus) – 5245

15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4889

16. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4870

17. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4859

18. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4614

19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4515

20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4265