Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian television shows: The Kapil Sharma Show opens with a banghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/most-watched-indian-television-shows-the-kapil-sharma-show-5532036/

Most watched Indian television shows: The Kapil Sharma Show opens with a bang

Super Dancer's new season also made a mark in its launch week, as it ended at the third place. Naagin 3, which had been ruling over the rating chart, saw a dip and holds the seventh place.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 1 (2019) is here.
The Kapil Sharma Show soared to the top of the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 1 (2019) is here. Making a comeback after more than a year, The Kapil Sharma Show soared to the top of the TRP chart. The comedy show is placed at the second slot, behind the Star Screen Awards.

Super Dancer’s new season also made a mark in its launch week, as it ended at the third place.

Naagin 3, which had been ruling over the rating chart, saw a dip and holds the seventh place.

Kundali Bhagya and the finale week of Bigg Boss 12 are also part of the top five shows.

Advertising

Coming to channels, Star Plus maintains its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Star Screen Awards 2019 (Star Plus) – 9109

star screen awards

2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 8123

The Kapil Sharma Show

3. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) – 7678

super dancer chapter 3

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6763

Kundali Bhagya

5. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 6245

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim as the winner of COLORS' Bigg Boss 12, holding the winner trophy

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6118

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

7. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 6036

Naagin-3

8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 5997

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5701

Kumkum Bhagya

10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5628

shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5608

Tujhse Hai Raabta

12. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5542

RadhaKrishn

13. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5282

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

14. Star Screen Awards 2019-Red Carpet (Star Plus) – 5245

Star Screen Awards

15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4889

Ishq Subhan Allah

16. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4870

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

17. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4859

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

18. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4614

Dance Plus 4

19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4515

Nimki Mukhiya

20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4265

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rami Malek: Nicole Kidman snub will haunt me
2 Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji on replacing Sajid Khan: It wasn't difficult at all
3 Petta review: More celebration, less film