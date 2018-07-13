Follow Us:
Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to top TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 27 is out. Naagin 3, starring Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti, has definitely left the audience impressed.

BARC Ratings Naagin 3 tops the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 27 is out. Naagin 3, starring Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti, has definitely left the audience impressed. The show has once again topped the charts with a huge margin. Dance Deewane, hosted by Arjun Bijlani, zoomed to the second spot. It’s followed by Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah. Meanwhile’s Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar’s India’s Best Dramebaaz opened to a positive response. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno in the urban market followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.

Naagin 3 stars Anita Hassanandani 1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9916 Dance deewane trp ratings 2. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6812 Kundali Bhagya 3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6671 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6201 Ishq Subhan Allah 5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6038 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5981 Kumkum Bhagya 7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5915 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sony sab 8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5851 Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5553 Qayamat Ki Raat 10. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4388 Shantanu Maheshwari India's Best Dramebaaz 11. India’s Best Dramebaaz (Zee TV) – 4254 Krishna Chali London 12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 3761 Ishq Mein Marjawan 13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3631 Udaan 14. Udaan (Colors) – 3620 Aapke Aa Jane Se 15. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3537 Ishqbaaz 16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3404 Shakti Arora Silsila Badalte Rishton ka 17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3164 Bepannaah 18. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3039 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Yash Tonk 19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 3023 Nimki Mukhiya 20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 3002

