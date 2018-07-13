Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to top TRP chart

Naagin 3 tops the TRP chart. Naagin 3 tops the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 27 is out. Naagin 3, starring Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti, has definitely left the audience impressed. The show has once again topped the charts with a huge margin. Dance Deewane, hosted by Arjun Bijlani, zoomed to the second spot. It’s followed by Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah. Meanwhile’s Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar’s India’s Best Dramebaaz opened to a positive response. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno in the urban market followed by Zee TV, Star Plus and SAB TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9916 1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9916

2. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6812 2. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6812

3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6671 3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6671

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6201 4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6201

5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6038 5. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6038

6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5981 6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5981

7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5915 7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5915

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5851 8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5851

9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5553 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5553

10. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4388 10. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4388

11. India’s Best Dramebaaz (Zee TV) – 4254 11. India’s Best Dramebaaz (Zee TV) – 4254

12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 3761 12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 3761

13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3631 13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3631

14. Udaan (Colors) – 3620 14. Udaan (Colors) – 3620

15. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3537 15. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3537

16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3404 16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3404

17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3164 17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3164

18. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3039 18. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3039

19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 3023 19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 3023

20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 3002 20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 3002

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd