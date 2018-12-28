Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay climbs up the TRP chart

Toggle Menu
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Star Plus continues to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 51 are here, and supernatural drama Naagin 3 continues to sit pretty on top of TRP charts.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher’s Kundali Bhagya follows it close behind. Longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya are also part of the top five shows.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which had been earlier struggling with ratings, has climbed up to a comfortable seventh slot.

As for the non-fiction shows, Indian Idol continues to rake in maximum numbers, followed by Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss.

Coming to channels, Star Plus continues to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Zee TV, Colors and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8437

Naagin-3

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7347

Kundali Bhagya

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6733

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6627

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6623

Kumkum Bhagya

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6341

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 6338

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

8. Indian Idol 10 (Sony TV) – 6012

indian idol 10

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5953

Tujhse Hai Raabta

10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5675

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

11. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5620

radhakrishna

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5424

Ishq Subhan Allah

13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5139

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5109

Krishna Chali London

15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4775

Dance Plus 4

16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4697

Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4477

Nazar

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4449

Ishq Mein Marjawan

19. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4395

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on bigg boss 12

20. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4127

Ishqbaaaz

