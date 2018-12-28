Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay climbs up the TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 51 are here, and supernatural drama Naagin 3 continues to sit pretty on top of TRP charts.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Doopher’s Kundali Bhagya follows it close behind. Longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya are also part of the top five shows.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which had been earlier struggling with ratings, has climbed up to a comfortable seventh slot.

As for the non-fiction shows, Indian Idol continues to rake in maximum numbers, followed by Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss.

Coming to channels, Star Plus continues to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Zee TV, Colors and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8437

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7347

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6733

4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6627

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6623

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6341

7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 6338

8. Indian Idol 10 (Sony TV) – 6012

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 5953

10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5675

11. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) – 5620

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5424

13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5139

14. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5109

15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 4775

16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4697

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4477

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4449

19. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4395

20. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4127