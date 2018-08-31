Most watched Indian TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum is back on the ratings chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 34. Just a couple of weeks before it goes off air, Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum has managed to rise up the ratings scale. Though the show stood at the bottom of the list, it came as a relief to its makers. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani’s Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts. The top 5 shows also included Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Deewane, Kundali Bhagya and Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and SAB TV.
(Note: All impressions in 000s)
