Most watched Indian TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum is back on the ratings chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 34. Just a couple of weeks before it goes off air, Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum has managed to rise up the ratings scale. Though the show stood at the bottom of the list, it came as a relief to its makers. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani’s Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts. The top 5 shows also included Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Deewane, Kundali Bhagya and Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and SAB TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10743

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8089

3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7451

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7368

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6983

6. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6761

7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988

8. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5833

9. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5114

10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5084

11. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4709

12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4691

13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4586

14. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4517

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4049

16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4005

17. Udaan (Colors) – 3929

18. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3906

19. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3781

20. Dus Ka Dum (Sony TV) – 3771

