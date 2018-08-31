Most watched Indian TV shows: Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum is back on the ratings chart

Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 31, 2018 6:19:38 am
Most watched Indian television shows Dus Ka Dum Naagin 3 BARC report Supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the BARC list once again.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 34. Just a couple of weeks before it goes off air, Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum has managed to rise up the ratings scale. Though the show stood at the bottom of the list, it came as a relief to its makers. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani’s Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts. The top 5 shows also included Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance Deewane, Kundali Bhagya and Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and SAB TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 10743 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8089 Dance Deewane 3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7451 Kundali Bhagya 4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7368 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6983 Kumkum Bhagya 6. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6761 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988 Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki 8. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5833 Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga 9. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5114 Krishna Chali London 10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5084 Qayamat Ki Raat 11. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4709 Ishq Subhan Allah 12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4691 Ishq Mein Marjawan 13. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4586 Ishqbaaaz 14. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4517 Indian Idol 15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4049 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4005 Udaan 17. Udaan (Colors) – 3929 Bepannaah 18. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3906 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3781 Dus Ka Dum 20. Dus Ka Dum (Sony TV) – 3771

