Most watched Indian television shows: Indian Idol 10 ends on a high note on TRP chart

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) ratings for week 52 are here. Indian Idol 10’s grand finale became the most watched show in the last week of December. The three-hour long episode raked in big numbers, taking the singing reality series to the top slot.

While Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s supernatural drama Naagin 3 drops down to the second position, it stays far ahead from the other shows. Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kumkum Bhagya are also part of the top five shows.

Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which had climbed up the TRP list last week, sees a major drop as it makes an exit from the top 10 shows.

As for non-fictions, Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss 12 continues to be at the bottom positions on the chart.

Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be numero uno in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Indian Idol 10 (Sony TV) 8451



2. Naagin-3 (Colors) 8148



3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 7128



4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6409



5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6021



6. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) 5984



7. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) 5851



8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) 5583



9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5501



10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) 5198



11. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) 5153



12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) 5004



13. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 4748



14. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) 4650



15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) 4510



16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) 4162



17. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) 4110



18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) 4089



19. Nazar (Star Plus) 4037



20. Muskaan (Star Bharat) 3879