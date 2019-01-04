Toggle Menu
Most watched Indian television shows: Indian Idol 10 ends on a high note on TRP charthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/most-watched-indian-television-shows-barc-rating-trp-chart-indian-idol-bigg-boss-12-5523175/

Most watched Indian television shows: Indian Idol 10 ends on a high note on TRP chart

While Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti's supernatural drama Naagin 3 drops down to the second position, it stays far ahead from the other shows.

shah rukh-khan-indian-idol-10
Indian Idol 10’s grand finale became the most watched show in the last week of December.

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) ratings for week 52 are here. Indian Idol 10’s grand finale became the most watched show in the last week of December. The three-hour long episode raked in big numbers, taking the singing reality series to the top slot.

While Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s supernatural drama Naagin 3 drops down to the second position, it stays far ahead from the other shows. Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kumkum Bhagya are also part of the top five shows.

Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which had climbed up the TRP list last week, sees a major drop as it makes an exit from the top 10 shows.

As for non-fictions, Dance Plus 4 and Bigg Boss 12 continues to be at the bottom positions on the chart.

Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be numero uno in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

indian idol 10

1. Indian Idol 10 (Sony TV) 8451

Naagin-3
2. Naagin-3 (Colors) 8148

kundali bhagya
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) 7128

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) 6409

Kumkum Bhagya
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) 6021

RadhaKrishn
6. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat) 5984

Tujhse Hai Raabta
7. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) 5851

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) 5583

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) 5501

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) 5198

Kasautii Zindagii Kay
11. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) 5153

Ishq Subhan Allah
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) 5004

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
13. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) 4748

Nimki Mukhiya
14. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) 4650

Dance Plus 4
15. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) 4510

Ishq Mein Marjawan
16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) 4162

Bigg Boss season 12 finale photos Dipika Kakkar
17. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) 4110

Krishna Chali London
18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) 4089

Nazar
19. Nazar (Star Plus) 4037

Muskaan
20. Muskaan (Star Bharat) 3879

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android