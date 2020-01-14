Most shocking revelations of Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has unravelled some of the most shocking truths about Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. Bigg Boss 13 has unravelled some of the most shocking truths about Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13 has been keeping the audience entertained for more than three months now. Owing to its popularity, the Salman Khan-hosted show received a month-long extension, and will now air its finale on February 15.

This week, the entire house consisting of Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh was nominated. With no eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar, the nomination has been carried forward for the next week.

While the season will mostly be remembered for its multiple fights, the sweet nothings between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have also been making headlines. This is also the first time that most tasks in the show have been called off due to the contestants. But above all, Bigg Boss 13 has unravelled some of the most shocking truths about the housemates.

Here’s a quick look at all the revelations that have been made in the show.

Arhaan’s marriage and kids

This was probably the biggest shocker in the history of Bigg Boss. It was also the first time that host Salman Khan took charge to unravel a contestant’s past on the show. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman quizzed Arhaan about his family. While he mentioned it consists of his parents and siblings, the host shocked everyone when he revealed that Arhaan is married with a kid. What was more shocking was that his girlfriend Rashami Desai had no inkling about the same. Since Salman has known Desai for years, he did not take Arhaan’s action kindly and pulled him up for hiding such a big truth from his girlfriend. He even entered the house to sort out things between them. While the matter was resolved, Salman continued to warn Desai with his cryptic statements. He even informed her that it is rumoured that Arhaan’s family has been living in her house. Desai might have let go of the matter, but Salman is highly upset with Arhaan. He reportedly even refused to entertain Arhaan after he got evicted from the show.

Rashami being bankrupt

Rashami Desai brought the matter in public for the first time during one of the tasks. In the pokerstar challenge, housemates had to read out three sentences about themselves, and the chosen contestants had to judge which among them was incorrect. In the same challenge, Desai shared that in 2015 she was bankrupt, but the audience did not pay much heed to the information. It was only when beau Arhaan Khan in a conversation with Shefali Bagga mentioned how Desai was literally on the road when he met her, did Rashami Desai’s financial details became public. Arhaan mentioned that he helped Desai get back on her feet and it was he who even got her to this platform. The statements shocked contestants, and even Desai’s brother warned her of her choice when he entered the house as a guest. While Desai was quite cool about all of this, host Salman Khan once again reprimanded Arhaan.

Arti, Madhurima and Vishal molested as kids

Recently, acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal and Chhapaak actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey entered the house. As part of Agarwal’s campaign ‘muh dikhai’, she asked housemates to reveal a not-so-pleasant thing about themselves, which they have or are trying to overcome. Arti Singh shocked everyone when she said that her servant tried to rape her when she was very young. Trying to protect herself, Singh had even jumped from the second floor of her house. Post the incident, she had panic attacks and couldn’t even sleep properly for years. While her revelation shocked the housemates, former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also shared that they were molested as kids. While Tuli’s tutor at home tried to touch her inappropriately, Vishal was subjected to harassment multiple times. Both shared that the incident affected their studies and left an ugly mark in their mind. Tuli said that her parents supported her. However, Vishal is still angry with his father for not standing up for him.

Paras’ bald patch and stammering issue

During the same task, Paras Chhabra shared that he used to stammer as a kid, and even his family made fun of him. Chhabra shared that he never expected to become an actor because of this disability but worked hard on the same. The actor also shocked the audience when he candidly mentioned that due to regular use of chemicals, he has a scanty patch on his scalp. Being part of the glamour industry, he got himself a hair patch to maintain his looks. Chhabra shared that he has no qualms in accepting it because, like everyone, he too wants to look good on television.

Paras Chhabra shared that he has no qualms in accepting that he has a scanty patch on his scalp.

Rashami tried committing suicide

Rashami Desai also shared some unhappy memories from her childhood. The actor said that she comes from a very poor family, and was subjected to a lot of taunts while growing up because she was a girl. Feeling that she was unwanted in her family, Desai had consumed poison to kill herself but was fortunately saved. She shared that the incident left a huge impact on her and her family’s lives. Desai further shared that back then, she did not understand her value but now puts herself above everyone in the world.

Rashami Desai shared that she comes from a very poor family, and was subjected to a lot of taunts while growing up.

Vishal-Madhurima’s money matters

During one of the conversations, Vishal Aditya Singh mentioned to Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai that he wants to do something against dowry, which is a predominant practice in his hometown Bihar. His ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, who was also sitting closeby, retorted by saying that he should first stop taking money from girls (her) to travel. While Singh got upset by her comments, Tuli did not stop at that. She went on to share that when the two were together, Singh never spent a penny on her. He would never gift her anything, and even when they went out, he would slyly go to the loo when the bill came, so that he wouldn’t have to shell out money.

Rashami and Sidharth’s ugly past

There was no love lost between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla from day one, but the two avoided any clash. But living under the same roof with your arch-nemesis is never easy. Desai opened up on how Shukla gave her lines to other actors on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak. She also shared that he abused and taunted her when they were working together. Desai revealed that Shukla gave a hard time to the channel and had to be eventually thrown out of the show. She also accused Arti Singh of trying to set up a meeting between her and Shukla before they entered the show. Shukla, on the other hand, denied all such allegations. He also revealed that Desai had followed him to Goa once. While he never gave out any explicit details of their past relationship, in an instance, he did mention that Desai used to frequently visit his house earlier, and the two were good friends. He shared that they never had any fight but cut off all communication suddenly. Shukla, however, said that she has always tried to badmouth him in the media.

Sidharth Shukla’s rehab stint

In one of the earlier episodes, Paras Chhabra, in a conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, shared that Sidharth Shukla was suffering from major addiction and has been in rehab. He shared that Shukla had a protruding belly, and has managed to tone down using steroids. Chhabra also said that they shared the same driver once, who had revealed all these secrets to him. While the rehab statement was thrown around by others against Shukla during fights, it was Rashami Desai who once again brought up the matter. After the ‘aisi ladki’ showdown between them, Desai, in a fit of anger, mentioned that Shukla was a druggie.

