Monalisa: With Nazar, I am starting my biggest journey on television

Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has bagged her first TV show. The actor will be seen playing a dayan in Star Plus’ new horror drama Nazar.

Excited about her entry into the fiction world, Monalisa, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “I have been looking at doing a negative role for a long time now. As an actor, I want to experiment with different shades. As for television, doing a daily was on my bucket list. But never did I imagine that I would get a break in such a grand way.”

She further shared, “Mohana is a very glamorous role. When she is in her human form, she is this sexy seductress. As a dayan, the audience will see the usual long braids, feet facing backward and the long nails. It will give you shivers for sure. It’s a really exciting phase for me. We have seen films on dayan but it’s the first time on television. Also, we have shot it in a very modern format. I am really hopeful about this show.”

When asked whether she enjoys spine-chilling stories, Mona smiled to say, “I love watching horror movies and shows. Yes, when you see it at night, it gets a little scary. But that’s the fun part of it. The moments should frighten you and give you sleepless nights (laughs). Our show is also put in a late night slot. Today, people are working late, and when they go back home, they can get their moments of entertainment with Nazar.”

Stating that Bigg Boss has been a turning point in her life, the 35-year-old actor said, “Coming from a regional industry, it’s always a dream to find a nationwide recognition. Post Bigg Boss, I did Nach Baliye and recently a web-series (Dupur Thakurpo Season 2). Multiple gates have opened for me. People have also realised that I can perform. The stereotype that Bhojpuri actors are on the healthier side and can only do bold roles is finally getting shattered. And with Nazar, I am starting my biggest journey on television. While we all talk about the disparity in the industry between sexes, TV is a medium for women. It’s ruled and watched by them.”

Apart from Monalisa, Nazar also stars Smita Bansal, Ritu Chaudhary, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani among others. The show will air Monday-Friday at 11 pm starting July 30 on Star Plus.

