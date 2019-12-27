Inside Mona Singh’s wedding

Mona Singh took wedding vows in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: DL Alex Mumbai/Instagram) Mona Singh took wedding vows in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: DL Alex Mumbai/Instagram)

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh tied the knot with investment banker Shyam Gopalan on Friday in Mumbai. The actor kept her wedding ceremony a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance. From the TV industry, Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera, Ashish Kapoor and Rakshanda Khan made it to the festivities.

For the wedding, Mona opted for a traditional red lehenga, and the groom sported a sherwani.

Before she took the wedding vows, Mona Singh had her mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Photos from the ceremonies were shared on social media by her best friend and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera.

Check out all the photos from Mona Singh’s wedding festivities here

Photos of Mona Singh from her wedding are being shared by her close friends on social media. (Photo: Richa Micckie Dudaaney/Instagram) Photos of Mona Singh from her wedding are being shared by her close friends on social media. (Photo: Richa Micckie Dudaaney/Instagram)

Gaurav Gera shared this photo of Mona singh as she got ready for her wedding. Gaurav Gera shared this photo of Mona singh as she got ready for her wedding.

“Congratulations @monajsingh #shyamgopalan It was a pleasure to perform for your ceremony which is the most important day of your life !! Wish you both a happy married life ahead!!” wrote DJ Alex while sharing this clik on his Instagram handle. “Congratulations @monajsingh #shyamgopalan It was a pleasure to perform for your ceremony which is the most important day of your life !! Wish you both a happy married life ahead!!” wrote DJ Alex while sharing this clik on his Instagram handle.

Several fan pages also shared clicks from Mona Singh’s wedding.

Mona is having a good time on the professional front too. After the success of her three web series, Yeh Meri Family, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and M.O.M. – Mission Over Mars, the actor has signed her next big project, Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

