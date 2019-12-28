Mona Singh shares first wedding photo: A happily ever after, says actor

Mona Singh got married on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Mona Singh/Instagram) Mona Singh got married on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Mona Singh/Instagram)

Mona Singh has finally made an official announcement of her wedding to investment banker Shyam Gopalan. The actor who doesn’t like talking about her personal life in public shared a photo from her D-day. Along with the dreamy picture, she wrote, “Love laughter and a happily ever after 😍”

Her wedding photographer GetWed Photography also posted a photo of the newlyweds where they are seen performing the marriage rituals. Mona made for a beautiful bride gleaming with happiness in a traditional red lehenga and Shyam opted for a golden sherwani for the wedding.

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame took wedding vows on Friday in Mumbai. Her wedding was a close-knit affair with only her family and close friends in attendance. Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan, Rajesh Khera, Geeta Kapur, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Ashish Kapoor among others made for the Team Bride and also shared several photos from the wedding festivities.

Rakshanda Khan, who shared the screen with Mona in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, shared a selfie with the bride and the groom and captioned it, “What can I wish for you, other than a lifetime of love and togetherness!!! @monasingh #monakishaadi.”

Check out all the photos from Mona Singh’s wedding ceremony

Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan exchange garlands. (Photo: Ashish Kapoor/Instagram) Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan exchange garlands. (Photo: Ashish Kapoor/Instagram)

Rakshanda Khan shared this photo from Mona Singh’s wedding on Instagram. (Photo: Rakshanda Khan/Instagram) Rakshanda Khan shared this photo from Mona Singh’s wedding on Instagram. (Photo: Rakshanda Khan/Instagram)

Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan struck a pose with actor Nivedita Bhattacharya. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram). Mona Singh and Shyam Gopalan struck a pose with actor Nivedita Bhattacharya. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram).

Actor Ashish Kapoor with Mona Singh. (Photo: Ashish Kapoor/Instagram) Actor Ashish Kapoor with Mona Singh. (Photo: Ashish Kapoor/Instagram)

Mona Singh was a happy bride at her wedding festivities. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram). Mona Singh was a happy bride at her wedding festivities. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram).

Ashish Kapoor and Nivedita Bhattacharya at Mona Singh’s wedding. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram) Ashish Kapoor and Nivedita Bhattacharya at Mona Singh’s wedding. (Photo: Nivedita Bhattacharya/Instagram)

Before she took the wedding vows, Mona Singh had her mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Photos from the ceremonies went viral on social media.

On the professional front, Mona was last seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2 on AltBalaji. The hit web series also starred Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli in pivotal roles. The actor has signed her next big project, Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

