Mona Singh’s mehendi ceremony was all about friends and fun, see photos

Mona Singh, who became a household name with Sony TV’s Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is all set to tie the knot. The actor will marry her longtime beau, a South Indian investment banker, on December 27. Her pre-wedding festivities have already begun, and the photos from her mehendi ceremony have been shared by her best friend Gaurav Gera on social media. “Mona Ki Mehndi 🥰 #MonaKiShadi,” Gaurav captioned the photos.

In the first photo, we see bride-to-be Mona clad in pink flower jewellery, flaunting her mehendi, and in another photo, she is posing with her close friend and actor Gaurav Gera.

Mona Singh has always kept her personal life under wraps. She hasn’t revealed the name of her boyfriend yet. According to a Bombay Times report, the 38-year-old actor will only have her family and close friends from the television and film industry on her D-day. Those who are accepted to attend the wedding include Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan and Rajesh Khera.

Check out photos from Mona Singh’s mehendi ceremony here

“Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26,” a source told Bombay Times.

Not just personally, Mona Singh is in a happy space professionally as well. Her web series M.O.M. – Mission Over Mars on AltBalaji and Yeh Meri Family on Netflix have received immense praise from the audience.

Mona will next be seen on the silver screen in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chadha. She has also completed shooting for the third season of ALTBalaji’s hit web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

