Momo or modak? Saath Nibhana Saathiya gang is back with ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’

A new promo of the television show Tera Mera Saath Rahe is out and it is giving some serious competition to Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.” Tera Mera Saath Rahe stars Rupal Patel and Gia Manek, who were earlier stars of Saath Nibhana Saathiya so the audience is having a complete throwback with this one.

The new promo from Tera Mera Saath Rahe has a hilarious scene during a Ganapati celebration episode that is set to air soon. The scene features Gopika (played by Gia Manek) and others from the Modi family as they gear up to offer modaks to Lord Ganesha and pray for the well-being of their family. Just as the platter of offerings is opened, it looks like modaks have been replaced by momos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek)

Gopika realises this and rushes towards the platter. She gulps down a momo and leaves everyone stunned. Mithila (played by Rupal Patel) confronts Gopika over why she would do such a thing on an auspicious occasion at home. This particular modak vs momo scene has references to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya show for which Rupal and Giaa went viral on social media last year.

After featuring in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Gia Manek and Rupal Patel, who played the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo, have reunited for the Star Bharat show. The show also features actors like Nitin Vakharia, Hitesh Sampat, Nazim Khilji, Pooja Kava, Jyoti Mukerji, Raj Kumar, and Minal Karpes.