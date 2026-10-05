Mohsin Khan marries Tamanna, shares photos of nikah ceremony: ‘The day MashaAllah’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan surprised fans when he announced his engagement to Tamanna in August. Over a month after their intimate engagement ceremony, the couple has now taken the plunge. On Sunday, Mohsin shared a photo with Tamanna from their private wedding celebrations on social media. In the photos, Mohsin wore a white-and-black tuxedo, while his bride, Tamanna, sported a multi-coloured Lehenga. Another video from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony also surfaced on social media.

On Sunday, Mohsin Khan shared a photo of him and Tamanna on Instagram and wrote, “The Day, MashaAllah.” Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Perfect couple, made for each other.” Another user commented, “Congratulations to both of you. You both look so perfect!” A third user also said, “This is what forever looks like.”

Also Read: ‘Found my person’: Mohsin Khan announces engagement to Tamanna, see photos

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In a few other videos shared by Mohsin’s fan club, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was seen performing on “Chammak Challo”, in another video that seems to be from their nikah ceremony, the couple was seen dancing with family.

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Mohsin also shared some videos and photos, giving a glimpse of their nikah decor. According to the video, Mohsin and Tammana got married on 3rd October.

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About Mohsin Khan and Tamanna

Mohsin’s wife, Tamanna, is not from the industry. Back in August, when announcing their engagement, the actor had penned a sweet note for his fiancée on social media. He had written, “Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah, so this crazy, beautiful, confident, sensitive girly – always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing – was written for me in the heavens. From the first time we looked at each other, the first time I held your hand, to the first time you sang ‘Hum toh bhai jaise hai waise rahenge,’ I knew something within me settled. I had found my Person. I was always told that when your forever person arrives, it will somehow become the easiest and yet the most important decision you will ever make. Maybe our story was already written in the stars. Or maybe, once in a lifetime, two people simply find each other at exactly the moment they were always meant to.”

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“As we begin this new journey of our Lives together, A journey filled with Love, Friendship & a Lifetime of Memories… Let me quote from your fav film, my Love: ‘Mohabbat kya hoti hai ye toh mai nai jaanta, Lekin iss k liye dil se ek dua zaroor nikalti hai ke iski aakho mai kabhi aasu naa aaye…hamesha hasti rahey…Ab issey Mohabbat kahey toh Mohabbat sahi.’ Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this… to find a home in each other. Here’s to us, my love, and to the beginning of our forever,” Mohsin had written.

On the work front, Mohsin Khan has been away from television since quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021. He was last seen in a web series in 2024. Besides acting, Mohsin also owns a fragrance line, Velaire.