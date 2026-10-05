Mohsin Khan marries Tamanna, shares photos of nikah ceremony: ‘The day MashaAllah’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan surprised fans when he announced his engagement to Tamanna in August. Over a month after their intimate engagement ceremony, the couple has now taken the plunge. On Sunday, Mohsin shared a photo with Tamanna from their private wedding celebrations on social media. In the photos, Mohsin wore a white-and-black tuxedo, while his bride, Tamanna, sported a multi-coloured Lehenga. Another video from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony also surfaced on social media.
Mohsin Khan gets married to Tamanna
On Sunday, Mohsin Khan shared a photo of him and Tamanna on Instagram and wrote, “The Day, MashaAllah.” Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Perfect couple, made for each other.” Another user commented, “Congratulations to both of you. You both look so perfect!” A third user also said, “This is what forever looks like.”
In a few other videos shared by Mohsin’s fan club, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was seen performing on “Chammak Challo”, in another video that seems to be from their nikah ceremony, the couple was seen dancing with family.
Mohsin’s wife, Tamanna, is not from the industry. Back in August, when announcing their engagement, the actor had penned a sweet note for his fiancée on social media. He had written, “Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah, so this crazy, beautiful, confident, sensitive girly – always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing – was written for me in the heavens. From the first time we looked at each other, the first time I held your hand, to the first time you sang ‘Hum toh bhai jaise hai waise rahenge,’ I knew something within me settled. I had found my Person. I was always told that when your forever person arrives, it will somehow become the easiest and yet the most important decision you will ever make. Maybe our story was already written in the stars. Or maybe, once in a lifetime, two people simply find each other at exactly the moment they were always meant to.”
“As we begin this new journey of our Lives together, A journey filled with Love, Friendship & a Lifetime of Memories… Let me quote from your fav film, my Love: ‘Mohabbat kya hoti hai ye toh mai nai jaanta, Lekin iss k liye dil se ek dua zaroor nikalti hai ke iski aakho mai kabhi aasu naa aaye…hamesha hasti rahey…Ab issey Mohabbat kahey toh Mohabbat sahi.’ Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this… to find a home in each other. Here’s to us, my love, and to the beginning of our forever,” Mohsin had written.
On the work front, Mohsin Khan has been away from television since quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021. He was last seen in a web series in 2024. Besides acting, Mohsin also owns a fragrance line, Velaire.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More