Mohsin Khan bids emotional goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera..’

Actor Mohsin Khan became a part of television’s longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. Now, after five years of being a part of the show, the actor has bid an emotional goodbye to it. He shot for the last episode of the show on October 13 and shared pictures from the set on social media.

Mohsin, who essayed the role of Kartik Goenka, clicked photos with the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He posed with “all the beautiful ladies” and “all the chotuss” of the show. He also got a picture clicked with producer Rajan Shahi and captioned it, “With the man the mentor”.

Calling his time on the show a good experience, Mohsin Khan told The Times Of India, “As they say, all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Of late, the days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character Kartik. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.”

Mohsin Khan with the actresses of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram) Mohsin Khan with the actresses of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram)

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi with the child artists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram) Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi with the child artists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram)

Mohsin Khan with the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram) Mohsin Khan with the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram)

Mohsin Khan with Swati Chitnis, who plays his grandmother on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram) Mohsin Khan with Swati Chitnis, who plays his grandmother on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Mohsin Khan/Instagram)

For Mohsin, his on-screen family has turned into his family. He also expressed gratitude towards the audience who gave his character a lot of love. “I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. Heartiest Gratitude,” the actor added.

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air for 12 years now. It made Hina Khan and Karan Mehra household names. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who took over from the lead couple after a generation leap, also garnered love from viewers. Rumours suggest the show will once again take a leap and will see the entry of many new characters. Shivangi Joshi aka Naira may also leave the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm.