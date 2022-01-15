Mohit Raina reveals wife Aditi had problems with some of his scenes, conveyed displeasure silently

Actor Mohit Raina said in an interview that his wife Aditi isn’t familiar with how the entertainment industry works, but has let him know that she isn’t the biggest fan of certain kinds of scenes. Mohit made the surprise announcement about his wedding on January 1.

The Uri actor told RJ Siddharth Kannan that Aditi is from a ‘tech background’ and that they met through common friends. It was he who initiated conversations about marriage. But now that she’s married to an actor, does she have problems with what he sometimes has to do on screen, Mohit was asked.

He said in Hindi, “I haven’t really done scenes of that kind. Yes, recently, my language got out of hand. She silently let it be known that this is something that can be controlled; she didn’t say it, but she didn’t have to.”

Mohit got his start in the shows Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and Mahabharat, and has also appeared in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shiddat. In 2021, he drew acclaim for his performance in the well-received Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, in which he played the hot-headed Dr Kaushik Oberoi. He will next be seen in the second season of Bhaukaal.

He announced his marriage to Aditi earlier this month. Sharing pictures of their Rajasthan wedding, he wrote on Instagram, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor said that the wedding was a ‘low-key’ affair that was planned on a short notice and was attended only by family.