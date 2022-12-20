Exclusive| Mohit Raina dismisses divorce rumours with Aditi Sharma: ‘Baseless, celebrating my first anniversary’

Mohit Raina fans were left disheartened after media reports suggested he was heading for a divorce. The actor tied the knot last year and reportedly archived his wedding photos leading to rumour mills buzzing. However, the Mahadev actor exclusively confirmed to indianexpress.com that all is well in his marital life.

Responding to a text message, Mohit said that an online news portal started the commotion. Calling it ‘baseless’, he also mentioned how he was in fact, celebrating his anniversary in Himachal Pradesh at the moment. “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news (sic),” he replied.

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma met through common friends and tied the knot in a close-knit yet beautiful wedding. Announcing his wedding on New Year 2022, the actor posted pictures of their Rajasthan wedding and wrote on Instagram, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”

The Uri actor in an interview mentioned how his wife is ‘not from showbiz’ and hails from ‘a tech background’. Reasoning his low-key wedding festivities, he told Hindustan Times, “We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead.”

Mohit Raina made a name for himself on television with Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and has also appeared in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shiddat. In 2021, he drew acclaim for his performance in the well-received Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, in which he played the hot-headed Dr Kaushik Oberoi. He was last seen in crime drama Bhukaal.