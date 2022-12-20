scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Exclusive| Mohit Raina dismisses divorce rumours with Aditi Sharma: ‘Baseless, celebrating my first anniversary’

Calling news about his divorce 'baseless', Mohit Raina confirmed to indianexpress.com that he's happily married. He is in fact is celebrating his first anniversary with wife Aditi Sharma.

Mohit Raina in a candid picture with Aditi Sharma. (Photo: Mohit/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mohit Raina fans were left disheartened after media reports suggested he was heading for a divorce. The actor tied the knot last year and reportedly archived his wedding photos leading to rumour mills buzzing. However, the Mahadev actor exclusively confirmed to indianexpress.com that all is well in his marital life.

Responding to a text message, Mohit said that an online news portal started the commotion. Calling it ‘baseless’, he also mentioned how he was in fact, celebrating his anniversary in Himachal Pradesh at the moment.  “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news (sic),” he replied.

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma met through common friends and tied the knot in a close-knit yet beautiful wedding. Announcing his wedding on New Year 2022, the actor posted pictures of their Rajasthan wedding and wrote on Instagram, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”

Also Read |Mohit Raina reveals wife Aditi had problems with some of his scenes, conveyed displeasure silently

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

 

The Uri actor in an interview mentioned how his wife is ‘not from showbiz’ and hails from ‘a tech background’. Reasoning his low-key wedding festivities, he told Hindustan Times, “We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Mohit Raina made a name for himself on television with Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and has also appeared in films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shiddat. In 2021, he drew acclaim for his performance in the well-received Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, in which he played the hot-headed Dr Kaushik Oberoi. He was last seen in crime drama Bhukaal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:07:14 pm
Next Story

Vettori stumped as David Warner delivers wrong’un with Bali joke

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close