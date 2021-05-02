Mohit Raina asks his fans to ‘just hang on’ during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘There will be a tomorrow, at that moment you will be proud of yourself’

Actor Mohit Raina, who is recovering from Covid-19, wrote an emotional yet motivating post on Saturday evening. He dropped a picture of himself on Instagram and spoke about how the month of April ended with a “heavy heart, warm smile, gratitude, memories, lessons, grit and resolve.”

Mohit wrote about losing “2 school friends, 2 college friends, 1 ex-colleague in automobile industry,1 extended family member and A immediate Fatherly figure” and being infected with the coronavirus himself. He thanked the frontline warriors at the hospital for their “selfless work round the clock.” Later, he spoke about a realisation he had while coping with his sickness. The actor asked his fans to not wonder “why us?” but rather look at the brighter times that are ahead of them.

“Having personally witnessed a Genocide , Bhuj earthquake 2001 , few natural disasters , 26/11 and Now COVID …. I have come to a realisation which I want to share with all those people who are looking at the roof or window of there room and wondering why us ? In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn. All of us have 86 billion Neurons to fill the power within n RISE . RISE UP MY FRIEND. There will be a tomorrow which will be your TODAY and at that moment you will be PROUD of yourself . Just HANG ON (sic),” Mohit wrote in the post.

Mohit tested positive for the coronavirus last month. He shared the news with a post that read, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could do Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side (sic).”

Mohit Raina, who rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, was last seen in the 2020 web-series A Viral Wedding and Bhaukaal.