First of Many: Mohit Raina revisits Antariksh

Mohit Raina is having a good run on screens this year. After being a crucial part of 2019’s first blockbuster URI, the actor recently received a lot of praise for his web series Kaafir. Mohit, who has been in the industry for almost a decade now, has tried his hands at TV, films and web and won an immense fan following.

Advertising

Mohit became a household name after playing Lord Shiva in television’s hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev that ran for three years. He was also part of other costume dramas like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897.

While playing Major Karan Kashyap in Aditya Dhar’s URI alongside Vicky Kaushal changed the game for Mohit, his Kaafir opposite Dia Mirza helped him break his television image. He will next be seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dinesh Vijan’s film Shiddat.

A successful actor today, Mohit has his roots in the TV industry. He started off with a sci-fi TV show named Antariksh that aired between 2006-2007.

Advertising

Here’s what Mohit Raina shared about landing his debut acting role:

1. What was your first acting project? How did the project come to you?

My debut project was a sci-fi series called Antariksh, which was a futuristic Ramayana and I played Lakshman. My Lakshman had a lot of superpowers. That was my first brush with VFX. I would only shoot against the green chroma where I was supposed to feel and enact different situations.

2. What do you remember of your first day on set?

It was quite funny because the VFX part I didn’t understand. It was a futuristic show and I didn’t have a watch in that. But I had to every time imagine that I have a watch and had to look at the time. It was just the hand I had to look at and think ‘oh now, this is the time, it’s time to do the action!’ And on the basis of the time, we would breathe or would do some kind of an exercise.

3. And who were your co-stars? How was the rapport with them when you got to meet or work with them again later?

Oh, she is still a friend. My co-actor in Antariksh was Suhasi Dhami. She is a famous television actress now. We have been friends for like good old like 14-15 years now. I still have those pictures with me where we used to look like cartoons and god knows what all we did. We used to have fake beards and all those things.

Also Read | First of Many: Gajraj Rao | Vivek Oberoi | Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub | Rajpal Yadav | Rajeev Khandelwal | Govind Namdev | Neena Gupta | Pankaj Tripathi | Satish Kaushik

4. If given a chance to go back to your debut role, what’s that one thing you’d like to change or do better?

I wouldn’t want to change anything because everything has been a learning experience for me. For an outsider, it’s very important to learn. For me, it was an abrupt change of career. I was working with Hyundai Motors. I used to sell cars and suddenly from there coming to Bombay and understanding what it means to be an actor. It was a very different transition for me.