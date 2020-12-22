Mohit Malik and Addite Malik expecting their first child

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik's baby is due in May 2021. (Photo: Addite Malik/Instagram)

Actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to become parents for the first time. The baby is due in May next year.

Addite took to Instagram to share photos of herself flaunting her baby. While she captioned one of her photos with just “Waheguru”, the caption of another photo read, “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..”

Mohit also shared the news with his fans. Sharing a photo of himself and Addite on Instagram, he wrote, “As I place my hand on you…I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou 🙏🏻❤️ so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love ❤️ #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love.”

Mohit and Addite met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon became friends. After a few months of courtship, Mohit proposed to Addite, and in December 2010, they tied the knot.

On the work front, Mohit Malik is currently seen playing the lead role in Lockdown Ki Love Story. Addite, meanwhile, owns and runs a restaurant business.

