Mohit Malik, Addite Malik blessed with a baby boy, see first photos

Mohit and Addite got married in 2010, and this is their first child. (Photo: Addite/Instagram)

Actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik have been blessed with a baby boy today. The happy parents shared the news on Instagram and introduced ‘Baby Malik’ to the world.

Addite shared a photo of herself holding her son and thanked the universe for the blessing. She shared that her little boy is truly magic and it’s going to be a happily ever after for them.

“Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic 🙏😍 From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite,” she wrote.

Mohit Malik also shared a love filled photo of the parents holding each other’s hands, acting as a shield for their boy, who slept snuggly in his cot.

Their posts were instantly showered with love and wishes from friends and followers.

Addite recently shared about her pregnancy experience and wrote that even though this phase of her life is full of ups and downs, it is also one of “the most enriching journeys.”

“I try to keep myself calm, I try to tell myself I am ready, I tell myself I am strong. But yes its an overwhelming journey, the thought of creation, the ups and downs a woman goes through and the anxiousness and nervousness of the arrival of a little life soon, which right now grows inside me. And its yet one of the most enriching journeys, one that has made me grateful to be a woman, to be able to share a body with this little soul that will soon be coming into this world,” she shared on Instagram.

Mohit and Addite met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon became friends. After a few months of courtship, Mohit proposed to Addite, and in December 2010, they tied the knot. After announcing their pregnancy last year, the couple has been actively chronicling their journey on social media.