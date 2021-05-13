Mohit and Addite Malik reveal the name of their newborn: ‘You have come into our lives during the toughest times’

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar were blessed with a baby boy last month. They have named their son, who was born on April 29, Ekbir. The actors took to their respective social media handles to share the name of their newborn with their fans.

Mohit’s post featured the couple looking at their son with a lot of love in their eyes as a board next to them read ‘EKBIR.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik)

Along with the image, Mohit also penned a heartwarming post which read, “My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to….We Love You Ekbir Malik!”

Meanwhile, Addite shared a cute reel video of the couple in which they were seen announcing their son’s name in a unique fashion. The post’s caption read, “What is in a name? Well you are Brave, You are Positive, You are Strong and you are our Strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We ❤️ You 😇 @ekbirmalik.”

Addite’s post was met with a lot of warm comments from colleagues and fans. Actor Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless,” while Anerji Vajani mentioned, “Such a beautiful name!” Shweta Rohira also commented with a heart emoji.

Earlier, while sharing the news of her son’s birth, actor Addite Malik had thanked the universe for the blessing and written, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic 🙏😍 From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite.”

Mohit and Addite, who had met on the sets of a TV show, had tied the knot in December, 2010.