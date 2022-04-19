Mohena Kumari Singh, husband Suyesh Rawat welcome baby boy: ‘Bringing our little angel into this world has been so special’

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh on Tuesday shared a picture in which she and her husband Suyesh Rawat were seen holding a newborn baby’s hand. The couple informed on Tuesday that they welcomed their first born on April 15. Taking to Instagram, Mohena shared a note in which she penned her experience of being a mother for the past couple of days.

“On 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world. Thank you for all the love, light and blessings that you have all showered upon us,” she said, adding, “These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven’t had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing. Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines, and of course, recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

She continued, “@suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong, positive, thoughtful and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life-changing for us and we respected each other’s needs, thoughts, concerns and feelings at every step. Bringing our little angel into this world has been so special. But it’s definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband.”

She concluded the note by mentioning how she is looking forward to her journey as a new parent, and hopes she can give “the right strength, support and guidance” and “for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other.”

Mohena and Suyesh got married in 2019.