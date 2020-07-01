Mohena Kumari Singh and family test negative for coronavirus

Mohena Kumari Singh also thanked health care professionals on the occasion of Doctor’s Day. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) Mohena Kumari Singh also thanked health care professionals on the occasion of Doctor’s Day. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh and her family members have tested negative for coronavirus after a month of contracting the infection. In June, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had shared that she and six other family members, including husband Suyesh Rawat, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing a long post on Instagram, the actor informed her followers of the latest developments. She also took the opportunity to thank healthcare staff on the occasion of Doctors Day.

Mohena Kumari Singh wrote, “We finally tested Negative of coronavirus… after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH.”

Thanking all the doctors who she interacted with during her Covid-19 battle, the actor added, “Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses, compounders and other medical staff… I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020.”

While in the hospital, Mohena Kumari Singh had posted a video wherein she spoke about her experience dealing with coronavirus. She shared how the fight is more mental than physical for patients. “It’s mentally very disturbing. I had vowed to myself that I will keep myself happy. It’s important to stay positive to get your COVID-19 results negative. The mortality rate in India is very low. However, you have to stay cautious as it really affects elderly people, especially with morbid conditions. Even if you feel slightly unwell, get tested so that you can break the chain,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd