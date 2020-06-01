Mohena Kumari Singh and family test positive for coronavirus

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyyesh Rawat tied the knot in October last year. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyyesh Rawat tied the knot in October last year. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, six other family members have also contracted the virus. The family is currently hospitalised in Rishikesh.

Replying to indianexpress.com reporter’s text message, Singh said, “Thank you so much. We are all doing well.”

Speaking to ETimes, Mohena Kumari Singh also shared, “Nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don’t get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this.”

Mohena Kumar Singh is the princess of Rewa. A trained dancer, she rose to fame when she participated as a contestant of Dance India Dance Season 3. Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also been associated with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer.

