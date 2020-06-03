Mohena Kumari Singh’s friends send her a special message

Mohena Kumar Singh also thanked fans and re-posted their messages and videos on social media. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) Mohena Kumar Singh also thanked fans and re-posted their messages and videos on social media. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh is currently recovering from coronavirus. Earlier this week, she and six other family members were tested positive for the virus. All of them are currently recuperating in a hospital in Rishikesh. As a means to cheer her up, Singh’s friends posed for a special message.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a collage featuring eight friends, each holding a placard. The complete message read, “Get well soonest Mohena, Suyesh and parivaar. Lots of love.” The last block has a picture of Mohena with her husband Suyesh. The two got married last year in October.

Tagging her friends and husband, the actor wrote, ” Guysssss ♥️ @shampagopikrishna999 @bertdsou @mehtaamey @varunkalra93 @wanvariprerna @iamkhalidkhan @pratagonist @alwayshungryzee @suyeshrawat”

Apart from her friends, her colleagues from the industry also wished her on the post. Surbhi Chandna wrote, “Get okay soon darling girl.” Choreographer Sneha Kapoor messaged, “Hope your family and you are doing better! God bless. praying you all get well soon.” While Meiyang Chang wrote, ”Get well soon, smiley”, Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh shared, “Get well soon … praying for your speedy recovery…”

Mohena Kumari Singh also re-posted fans’ creatives and videos on her Instagram stories.

On Tuesday, giving an update about her health, the dancer-actor had shared, “These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us.”

She also thanked everyone for sending her positivity. “But I’d like to thank each one of you for all the messages , prayers and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you’ll. Thank you all,” wrote Mohena Kumari Singh.

