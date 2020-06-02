Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for coronavirus: The initial days have been difficult for all of us

Mohena Kumari took to Instagram to share an update about her health. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) Mohena Kumari took to Instagram to share an update about her health. (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh and six other members of her family have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them are currently hospitalised in Rishikesh.

Late last night, Mohena Kumari took to Instagram to share an update about her health. Sharing that the family is doing fine, she added that they have no right to complain given that there are many suffering more than them.

Starting the post with the words ‘Can’t Sleep’, the actor wrote, “These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us.”

Thanking her friends and fans for all their wishes, she added, “But I’d like to thank each one of you for all the messages , prayers and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you’ll. Thank you all.”

Her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Nidhi Uttam replied on the post, “All our prayers and love to you Moh n the entire family. I know you are such a strong person you ll surely fight it & get well soon @mohenakumari muah.” Actor Pratibha Singh also wrote, “Sending All are Prayers for you & the family ! Get well soonest @mohenakumari” Fans too flooded her post with messages and wishes for her speedy recovery.

Earlier talking to ETimes, Mohena Kumari Singh shared, “Nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don’t get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this.”

Mohena Kumari is the princess of Rewa. She started her career in the entertainment industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance. She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer before making her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post her wedding, Singh quit the industry and moved base to Dehradun.

