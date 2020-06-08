Mohena Kumari Singh on fighting coronavirus: It’s mentally very disturbing

Mohena Kumari Singh recently went live on her Instagram account with friend Gaurav Wadhwa (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) Mohena Kumari Singh recently went live on her Instagram account with friend Gaurav Wadhwa (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh is currently recuperating from coronavirus. She, along with six other family members, including husband Suyesh Rawat tested positive last week. All of them are presently admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh. The actor recently went live on her Instagram account to talk about her experience and thank her friends and fans for sending out positive vibes. She also got quite emotional when good friend, actor Gaurav Wadhwa, joined the chat.

The actor shared that it was her sixth day in the hospital and she was feeling better. She reasoned that she wanted to go live as she wanted to share her experience and also clear out doubts about the virus and its treatment.

Stating that it’s important to get tested, the actor shared, “It’s mentally very disturbing. I had vowed to myself that I will keep myself happy. It’s important to stay positive to get your COVID-19 results negative. The mortality rate in India is very low. However, you have to stay cautious as it really affects elderly people, especially with co-morbid conditions. Even if you feel slightly unwell, get tested so that you can break the chain.”

She further shared that since there is no treatment for coronavirus, it’s important to eat healthy and build your immunity. “Thankfully, we Indians have a good diet in place. We are also consuming kadhas to strengthen ourselves. We are worried about our parents and nephew, who is just five. But right now it’s important to stay positive so do not fall prey to negativity and insensitivity of people,” Singh added.

The 31-year-old revealed that it was her mother-in-law, who first showed symptoms. Their first test came as negative but since her mother-in-law’s fever did not subside even after medication, they got her tested again. The family was shifted to a quarantine centre after her test result came positive. While the other family members have no symptoms, all of them were admitted to the hospital after their second round of tests also came positive.

Later, Mohena Kumari’s friend and co-star Gaurav Wadhwa also joined the chat. Seeing him, the actor couldn’t hold herself back and broke into tears. Like a good friend, Wadhwa tried to cheer her up and even cracked jokes to make her smile. Conversing with him, Singh shared that the couples have been quarantined together, and she spends her day watching movies with her husband. They had a laugh over how the couple is getting to spend time together in a hospital.

The actor concluded the chat by thanking Gaurav, her other friends and fans for keeping her positive with their messages. She also promised to utilise her time and work on her pending blogs to keep her fans entertained.

