Bigg Boss Malayalam: These celebrities may enter Mohanlal’s show

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants list, host name, start date: After successful shows in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, now all eyes are set on Bigg Boss Malayalam. The producers of the popular reality show have been really wise with their choice of celebrity hosts for the regional versions. While the show in Kannada is hosted by Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Nani (before him Jr NTR) lead the show in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. In Marathi, the show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. For Malayalam, the showrunners have picked superstar Mohanlal as the host.

The show will host 16 contestants this year and will be on air for over three months. One contestant will be eliminated every weekend based on the votes of the viewers and the last person standing will be declared the winner of the season.

Here are some celebrities who will most likely participate in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam:

Shweta Menon: The popular Malayalam actor needs no introduction. She has also appeared in a number of Tamil and Hindi films. Shweta has also hosted several TV and stage shows and she is no stranger to controversies.

Archana Kavi: She began her career as a television host and was introduced on the big screen as a female lead with Neelathamara (2009). Her screen debut brought her lot of appreciation and she went on to act in several other hit Malayalam films.

Ranjini Haridas: She is one of the popular faces of Malayalam television. She has hosted several TV and stage shows and was crowned Miss Kerala at Femina Miss Kerala 2000. She has courted controversies due to her public spats on numerous occasions.

Anoop Chandran: He is a popular comedian. A native of Cherthala, he has appeared in many films since 2004. He is known for his roles in Classmates, Shakespeare M.A. Malayalam and Rasathanthram among others.

Archana Suseelan: She is a star of Malayalam TV soaps. In a career spanning over a decade as a TV actor, she has made a mark by playing mostly negative roles.

Pearle Maaney: She made her debut in show business as the host of popular dance reality show D4 and subsequently entered the film industry with Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi in 2013. She has shared screen space with Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan among others.

V Suresh Thampanoor: He is popularly known as Aristo Suresh. Suresh is a singer and lyricist and impressed everyone with his performance in Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju.

Deepan Murali: His claim to fame was his role in Malayalam television serial Seetha.

Diya Sana: She is a social activist who recently made headlines after she took part in the ‘bare chest’ protest on social media against some sexist comments made by a Kerala professor.

Sreelakshmi Jagathy: She is a popular VJ and actor, and also the daughter of seasoned actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s second wife.

Neha Saxena: She made her debut in Malayalam with Mammootty’s Kasaba and later shared screen space with Mohanlal in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. She has also appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in Bollywood film Chef. She has acted in many Kannada, Tamil and Tulu films.

Hima Shankar: A native of Thrissur, she carved a niche for herself in Kerala theatre scene before making her screen debut.



Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 premieres tonight at 7 pm on Asianet. The show will be telecast Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

