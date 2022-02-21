scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Mithun Chakraborty’s sons Mahaakshay and Namashi stun Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra with their cool moves. Watch

Looks like Mithun Chakraborty's sons Mahaakshay and Namashi have inherited their 'Disco Dancer' father's dancing genes. The pair's performance on Hunarbaaz sets is being widely circulated on the internet.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 3:32:32 pm
hunarbaazWhen Mithun Chakraborty joined his sons on stage as they performed on Hunarbaaz sets. (Photo: Colors, Namashi/Instagram)

Actor Mithun Chakraborty‘s sons Namashi and Mahaakshay have clearly inherited the ‘dancing’ gene of their father. Recently, video clips featuring both Namashi and Mahaakshay was shared on social media by Colors TV and Namashi himself as the pair bust out a move on Mithun’s iconic song “Disco Dancer.” Colors TV’s social media handle posted a clip from the Hunarbaaz sets where Mahaakshay also gave a solo performance on the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham number, “You Are My Sonia.”

Both Mithun’s sons stunned judges Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan and Karan Johar as they watched them do their magic on stage. Farah and filmmaker KJo even captured the whole act on their phones.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Namashi had shared the “Disco Dancer” clip from the sets with a caption that read, “Bappi Da ❤️ Now. Then. Forever. @bappa.b.lahiri love you brother. @farahkhankunder thank you mam for capturing me this special moment. @karanjohar @parineetichopra love you!” Meanwhile, Colors’ social media post read, “Mahaakshay ne apni dancing se grab kiya sabhi ka attention aisa ki Farah aur Karan ne bhi apne phone mein kaid kiya yeh manzar.”

Mithun Chakraborty is currently seen as one of the judges on the Colors reality TV show Hunarbaaz along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra. The show airs every weekday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

