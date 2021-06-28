Mithun Chakraborty visits Anupamaa set, leaves daughter-in-law Madalsa and Rupali Ganguly surprised

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently surprised the cast of Anupamaa as he dropped by the show’s set unannounced. Mithun visited the set to meet his real-life daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma, who plays the character of Kavya in the popular television show, starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

Madalsa is married to Mithun’s elder son Mimoh aka Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The yesteryear superstar was shooting nearby, so he decided to visit Anupamaa’s set. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya were also present on the set of Anupamaa at the time of Mithun’s surprise visit.

Mithun Chakraborty with the cast of Anupamaa. (Photo: PR Handout) Mithun Chakraborty with the cast of Anupamaa. (Photo: PR Handout)

Speaking about her father-in-law’s gesture, Madalsa said, “It was such a pleasant surprise from Mithun dad. I was so happy to see him. The whole cast was happy to see the legend and we all clicked pictures with him. The whole atmosphere was magical. Dad also sat and spoke to everyone about the show. He also expressed his positive views on my performance and also praised Rajan Shahi Sir for making a show like this. It’s an amazing feeling when dad came on my set and blessed all of us.”

Rupali Ganguly also took to her Instagram handle to share some candid clicks with Mithun. In her caption, she expressed her father’s fondness for the actor.

“When Happy memories come visiting. The first time I ever faced the camera was with him when I was 4 yrs old. My first Hindi film as a heroine was with him… (set par Pappa aur inse bohot daant padti thi!) He is the person who always admonished me for not taking myself seriously as an actor. Elated and Overwhelmed beyond measure when he said he is proud of me and that my performance moved him to tears ….. aur kya chahiye …. Aise laga jaise mehnat safal ho gayi. The original Rockstar – My father’s favorite …. @mithunchakrabortyofficial thank u for blessing our set with ur presence. Thank u @madalsasharma for inviting him,” Rupali wrote.

Anupamaa is currently one of the top-rated shows in India. The Rajan Shahi production airs on Star Plus.