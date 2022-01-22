scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Must Read

Mithun Chakraborty says ‘money stopped coming’ after pandemic impacted his restaurant business: ‘Couldn’t sell a cup of coffee’

Mithun Chakraborty spoke about the hardships he faced during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he had to look after his family, being the sole bread-winner, and also take care of the people working for him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 2:53:56 pm
mithun chakraborty hunarbaazMithun Chakraborty will be seen on Colors TV's Hunarbaaz.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is set to judge the reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors, opened up about the difficult times he and his family faced during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The actor, who also owns a chain of restaurants, said in an interview to The Times of India that, at one point, they weren’t able to sell a single cup of coffee. “Coronavirus ne bedaa gark kar rakha hai (Coronavirus ruined it all),” recalled Mithun.

He said that the government did not support the tourism and hospitality industry, which hit an all-time low during the pandemic. He said that he would often shudder at the thought of how daily wage workers have managed to survive the Covid-19 pandemic. “Unke baare mein soch ke rooh kaanp jaati hai…” Mithun said.

ALSO READ |Parineeti Chopra believes Bollywood superstars ‘will never change’: ‘They’ve given 25-30 years of hard work’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The 71-year-old actor said that during the pandemic, his first thought was to look after his family because he is the ‘only earning member’. When things went from bad to worse with his restaurants, he asked the staff to divide whatever money was coming in among themselves, and said that he’d take care of himself.

Hunarbaaz will also feature Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar as Mithun’s co-judges. In one of the promos, the actor got emotional after watching a dance performance. Mithun recalled a time when he would dance at parties so he could get some food to eat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Mithun Chakraborty recalls the time when he danced at big parties to ‘get food to eat’

Mithun said that he would walk to work so he could save some money. “I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain, moreover a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance in big parties because I would get food to eat,” he said, adding, “I am not lecturing you lekin ‘Bachcha apne sapno ko itna majbur kardo ke woh sharma jaaye’.”

Hunarbaaz will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday at 9 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sushant birthday anniversar
Sushant Singh Rajput birthday anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the passionate actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement