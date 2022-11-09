scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure reunite after 33 years on dance show. Watch video

Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure worked on many hit films during the 1980s. The stars reunited after 33 years on a television dance show.

mithun chakraborty, padmini kolhapurePadmini Kolhapure and Mithun Chakraborty on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2022. (Photo: ZeeTV/Instagram)

Actors Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure, who have worked together in films like Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Swarag Se Sunder, Hum Intezaar Karenge, among others, reunited on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs after 33 years.

In a promo shared by Zee TV, Padmini calls Mithun a ‘superstar’, to which he says, “Jhooth bol rahi hai yeh. Pehle din se line maar raha hun, bhaav nahi dia. (She is lying. I’ve been hitting on her since the first day, she never paid any attention).”

As the contestants sang the yesteryear stars' hit songs, Mithun Chakraborty, in his signature style, complimented them with "Kya Baat, kya baat, kya baat."

 



 

A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

The promo was shared with the caption, “33 saal baad, phir ek baar dikhegi #MithunChakraborty aur #PadminiKolhapure ki jodi! Iss moment ko yaadgaar banaayegi Li’l Champs ki duet performance. 😍 Dekhiye #SRGMPLilChamps, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par.”

The ongoing season of the children’s reality singing show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan.

Also Read |The Crown season 5 first impression: The stage is set for an ‘all-out war’

Earlier today, the first look poster of Mithun Chakraborty’s upcoming movie Baap was released. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Sunny Deol. Baap was announced in June on Mithun’s birthday. The movie is being directed by Vivek Chauhan.

