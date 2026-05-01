Madalsa Sharma recalls being asked to wear a bikini in front of a director at age 19: ‘Not my job’

Television actress Madalsa Sharma, best known for playing Kavya in the popular Star Plus daily soap Anupamaa, has spoken about a disturbing experience she faced as a teenager trying to make her way in the film industry. In a conversation on The Male Feminist podcast, she described an incident involving a prominent filmmaker who asked her to appear before him in a bikini during what was supposed to be a professional casting meeting. Madalsa is now married to Mimoh, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son.

Madalsa Sharma was around 19 years old when the incident took place. “A very renowned filmmaker had called me for a meeting. I was around 19 at that time. He had asked me that he was looking for a girl who was comfortable in a bikini. I thought in my head that it is no big deal to be honest,” Her first instinct, she explained, was to treat it as a legitimate professional discussion, but she also wanted to understand the creative context before agreeing to anything. “Though I was 19 but I was smart,” she added.