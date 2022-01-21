Mithun Chakraborty recalls the time when he danced at big parties to ‘get food to eat’

A contestant on Colors’ upcoming show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan left judge Mithun Chakraborty emotional and made him recall his struggling days. Watching Akash Singh perform a pole act on Colors’ show, and hear about his struggling days had the Disco Dancer actor in tears. Mithun recalled that when he was still trying to make a name for himself, he would dance at parties so he could get some food to eat.

Mithun shared that he would walk to work so he could save some money. He shared, “I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain, moreover a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance in big parties because I would get food to eat.” He also added, “I am not lecturing you lekin ‘Bachcha apne sapno ko itna majbur kardo ke woh sharma jaaye’.”

Akash Singh’s performance on the show earned him a standing ovation. Soon after getting selected for the next round, Akash revealed that this was his first time performing on a stage. He shared that when he moved to Mumbai, he had no place to stay so he lived under a tree. He would use the poles on the streets and the trees to practice his stunts. Hearing his story had Mithun and his co-judge, Parineeti Chopra, in tears.

Earlier, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, Parineeti spoke about sharing contestants’ emotional stories on television and said, “We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show.”

Alongside Mithun and Parineeti, Karan Johar is also on the panel of judges on Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.