Girl In The City Season 3 actor Mithila Palkar: I try not to take pressure

Girl In The City actor Mithila Palkar will also be seen in Bollywood film Karwaan. Girl In The City actor Mithila Palkar will also be seen in Bollywood film Karwaan.

After the tremendous success of earlier seasons of Girl in The City, the makers of the web series are coming back with its third season that will release on July 13. Mithila Palkar, who plays the lead in the series, says she does not want to feel any sort of pressure.

In a statement, Mithila said, “I try not to take pressure because that it just stresses you out. We have made the best we could and now it’s for audience’s consumption. Now, how they preserve is completely under their control. We can just wait and watch so I am not going to take any pressure.”

Girl In The City is about Meera Sehgal, played by Mithila Palkar, who comes to Mumbai to chase her dreams. The series also stars Rajat Barmecha and Swati Vatssa, who will be seen playing Mithila Palkar’s best friends in the show.

The season would premiere on Bindass platforms.

Apart from the series, Mithila is making her Bollywood debut this year with much-awaited film Karwaan. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films, Karwaan is a road trip movie. It also stars Kriti Kharbanda in a pivotal role.

Karwaan will release on August 3, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd